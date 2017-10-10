× Trash collector finds body outside Richmond market

RICHMOND, Va. — A death investigation is underway in Richmond after a trash collector found a man’s body outside a Richmond market, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police confirmed they were called to the area of Brisas Del Mar Latino Market, along the 4600 block of Jeff Davis Highway, at about 5:02 a.m.

“Officers arrived [and] found an adult male deceased in the rear parking lot of a business,” a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

It appeared the man had been shot, Crime Insider sources told Burkett.

Officially, Richmond Police are still investigating the nature of the man’s death.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.