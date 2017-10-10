‘He fell in my arms:’ Neighbor helps Richmond teen shot in the head

RICHMOND, Va. — Crime Insider sources say that a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Tuesday evening on Richmond’s Northside.

Those sources confirm the teen had just moved to the Northside from Chesterfield County.

He’s the latest violence victim in Richmond, capping off a day full of chaos and confusion in the capital city.

“I wrapped his head and put pressure on it. Hell, yeah, he got blood all over my backyard,” said Sammy Simms, Jr. who had just given his son a sandwich inside his Garland Avenue home when he heard a commotion in his fenced-in backyard.

“I saw him jump the fence and he fell in my arms,” said Simms. “I got blood all on me right here.”

Simms says the young man looked like he was in his late teens and he had a bullet wound to the head.

“Get rid of guns. If you can’t fight with these, there ain’t no need, said Simms, putting his fist up.

Simms is another frustrated Richmond resident, tired of seeing city blocks roped off with crime tape and a flurry of forensics officers gathering evidence.

No information about a suspect or motive have been released at this time.

The Brookland Park Boulevard shooting Tuesday night adds to what had already been a day full of bodies found and bloodshed. Crime Insider sources say a trash man found the body of a man who had been shot in the face behind a dumpster in the parking lot of a Latino market on the Southside off Jeff Davis.

“The subject was found and it is under investigation,” said Lt. Robert Marland.

About a mile from that location in an unrelated case, a man was shot in the leg around 2:00 Tuesday afternoon, near Lynhaven and Ruffin.

His injuries for now, according to police, are non-life-threatening.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com. You can also submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymo