Giant Food Stores buys Bermuda Square shopping center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A local shopping center has been snatched up by the grocery giant whose role in a mega-merger last year left the property with a vacant anchor store and an unfinished big box site.

Supermarket chain Giant Food Stores last week purchased the Bermuda Square shopping center at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and West Hundred Road in Chester.

The Maryland-based firm – the umbrella company under which Martin’s Food Markets has operated – paid $13.7 million for the seven-building retail center. The 15-acre site includes the former Martin’s box at 12601 Jefferson Davis Highway and an incomplete outparcel that was slated to hold a larger Martin’s store.

The deal closed Oct. 2. An entity tied to Ohio-based real estate firm DDR Corp. was the seller. It had owned Bermuda Square since 2003.

Giant’s plans for the shopping center are unclear. Representatives of Giant and its European parent company Ahold Delhaize did not respond to questions about the deal by press time. DDR also did not return calls for comment.

