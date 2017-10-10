Mom runs from Henrico home: ‘They shot my baby’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A death investigation is underway in Henrico after neighbors heard multiple gunshots overnight on Fayette Avenue.

The gunshots rang out 2:30 a.m., according to neighbors and Henrico Police.

One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said it sounded like the initial gunshots were fired from outside a home along the 500 block of Fayette Avenue, near Elba Street.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett the shooter walked up to the home and fired into an open window.

Soon after she heard gunshots, the neighbor said she witnessed a woman run out of the home screaming "they shot my baby."

She said a man, the child's father, also exited the home and reported he'd been shot in the stomach.

Neighbors reported seeing an infant being put in an ambulance.

Multiple family members were taken to the hospital.

Henrico Police have not yet confirmed details about the shooting nor the specific victims.

"Henrico Police responded to the 500 block of Fayette Avenue for a report of a shooting," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "The investigation is currently ongoing at this time and has transitioned to a death investigation."

Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.