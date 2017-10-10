× Man beaten by 5 during violent Charlottesville rally wanted by police

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The man taken to the hospital with injuries sustained from an attack during the Aug. 12 Charlottesville rally is now himself wanted for an assault.

Police confirmed there is an arrest warrant out for Deandre Shakur Harris, 20.

The victim went to the magistrate to get warrant. The warrant, a felony charge, requires that there was police investigation. A detective was called to the magistrate and they confirmed the victim’s claims.

The investigation had just wrapped up, police said, when asked why they had not requested a warrant for the arrest of Harris.

Earlier in a parking garage in #Charlottesville – white supremacists beat this black kid w/poles. [Photo for by @zdroberts @NationofChange] pic.twitter.com/LLPBPjb8si — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) August 12, 2017

Harris is wanted for unlawful wounding and he is not currently in custody.

Harris said he was attacked when he headed into a parking garage near the police station, in the 500 block of E. Market Street.

“I got eight staples in my head, I got a cut [above my eyebrow], a busted lip, I broke my wrist, a chipped tooth,” he said. Photos and videos of his attack and a skirmish with others can be found online.

There were five people involved in the attack on Harris, police said. Three of the individuals have been identified; two were arrested and are currently in jail. They are still searching for the third.