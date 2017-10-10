Annual Conference for Women in Technology

RICHMOND, Va. – Robby Demeria, Executive Director of the Richmond Technology Council, fills us in on the 6th Annual ‘RVATECH Women’s Conference’ happening Thursday, October 19th from 7:30am to 5pm at the Science Museum of Virginia. The theme of this year’s conference is ‘Blurred Lines’ to underscore how ubiquitous technology has become in business. Keynote speakers for the event feature women from the public and private sectors from institutions including MIT, Microsoft, the Federal Reserve and General Electric. For more information or to purchase tickets you can visit http://rvatechwomen.com/