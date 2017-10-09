× Car pulls into Chesterfield cul-de-sac before gunman fires weapon at home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are working to find the person who fired a gun at a Chesterfield home.

The shooting happened after a car, possibly a white sedan, pulled into the cul-de-sac on Zion Ridge Court at about 9:27 a.m., according to Chesterfield Police.

The gunman got out of the car, fired a weapon at the home, and drove off.

No one was inside the targeted home and no one was hurt in the shooting.

Police are talking to witnesses in an effort to come up with a description of the shooter.

This is a developing story.