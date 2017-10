Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond, Va. -- A woman lying in bed at about 5:30 in the morning, back in late September, said she suddenly felt something burning in her leg.

Several bullets had come through windows at her house near Spruance and Jahnke Roads on Richmond’s Southside, according to Crime Insider sources.

One bullet hit her in the leg. She was treated and released from a local hospital.

Crime Insider sources say the woman and her family moved two days later and they were not the intended targets.