Best friends Max and Bam killed in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. -- Deonte "Max' Bullock and Oscar "Bam" Lewis were best friends who grew up together in Richmond's Fulton neighborhood, according to family members. Bullock, 29, and Lewis, 25, were both shot early Sunday morning along the 1700 block of East Main Street in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood.

Bam died on the sidewalk. Max was taken to the hospital were he later passed away.

Max's sister Jenae said her younger brother was "in the wrong place at the wrong time."

"He loved everyone and everyone loved him," Jenae said. "Everyone that he came in contact with loved him. He was a comedian."

She said her brother Max and his friend Bam were always together.

"You didn't see one without the other," she said. "It's unbelievable that he is gone. I just can't. I don't think I'll ever get over this."

Witnesses reported the fatal shots were fired after a fight broke out on the block.

Richmond Police have not yet released information about the shooter, nor a motive in the shooting.

"I don't know what needs to be done, I don't know who is going to do something about it, but these guns really need to get off the streets," Jenae Bullock said.

The Bullock and Lewis families hope to plan a vigil for the best friends whose lives were taken together.

Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information can call Richmond Police Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at 804-646-6996 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.