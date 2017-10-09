Driver jumps on school bus hood after bottle-throwing incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. -- A Maryland man was charged with disturbing the peace and destruction of property after he jumped onto the hood of a moving school bus. Last week's incident was captured on bus security camera.

"A school bus traveling from Loch Raven Middle School was in traffic, it was sitting next to another vehicle. Allegedly, a bottle of some sort was thrown out of the bus towards that vehicle," Baltimore County Police spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Bylen told WBAL. "At that point the driver of that vehicle got out of his vehicle."

The driver, 68-year-old Leverne Doran, then started to bang on the school bus door, police said.

"At that point the school bus driver was concerned for his safety and concerned for the safety of the children and students on board, did not want to open the door," Sgt. Bylen said. "So the man went around to the front of the bus and stood in front of the bus as it began to move forward."

As the bus started to drive away, Doran jumped up on the hood.

"The bus driver stated that he was headed towards the Parkville precinct because he needed assistance from police. The incident was actually resolved prior to that, we happened to have an off-duty officer who was present in the area, who assisted and intervened quickly," Sgt. Bylen said.

Doran was taken into custody without incident. Police are still investigating whether anything was thrown from the bus.