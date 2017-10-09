× Police ID body found at Dutch Gap boat landing

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the man whose body was found at Dutch Gap boat landing in Chester on Saturday morning as 48-year-old Lamont R. Booker, of Chamberlayne Road in Henrico.

“A cause of death has not yet been determined, but at this point there are no signs of foul play,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

Police were called to Dutch Gap boat landing at about 10:50 a.m. Saturday after Booker’s body was found on the shore of the James River.

