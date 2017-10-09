Firefighters respond to Fareva Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A machine fire at the Fareva plant on Darbytown Road was brought under control before sunrise Monday. Firefighters were called to the eastern Henrico facility at about 4:20 a.m.

More than 25 workers were able to get out of the warehouse unharmed, Assistant Henrico Fire Chief Kevin Bartal said.

Henrico Fire Crews arrived about four minutes after the call and found a machine on fire. The warehouse sprinkler system helped contain fire, Bartal said. Due to the amount of smoke in the facility, a second alarm was called at 4:37 a.m.

HUGE @HenricoFire presence at the Fareva Richmond plant off Darbytown Rd. We've been asked to stay off property. Waiting for details. pic.twitter.com/LiL4Bxw8qe — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) October 9, 2017

Eventually, 45 firefighters responded to the fire to help get smoke out of the large warehouse.to remove air.

More than 500 people work at the Fareva Richmond warehouse.

Fareva Richmond produces "aerosol ingredients for products such as spray-on sunscreen and dry shampoo," the Richmond Times Dispatch reported in 2016.

Fareva took over the plant from Pfizer Inc.

