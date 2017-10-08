Man found dead on Shockoe Bottom sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- One man was killed and another man was hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning in Richmond.

Richmond Police were called to the area of 17th and East Main streets in Richmond's Shockoe Bottom neighborhood around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found one shooting victim dead on the sidewalk. The second victim was taken to the hospital. That person's condition has not yet been released.

Police have not yet said if officers were looking for a suspect in this shooting.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.