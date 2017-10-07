× Petersburg Police search for missing 15-year-old with autism

PETERSBURG, Va. — Petersburg Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old with autism.

Zaire Higgins was last seen wearing a lime green shirt with the word “Glow” in the center of the shirt. He was also wearing black basketball shorts and dark flip flops.

Higgins is high-functioning and police said he was last seen walking away on N. Folley Street.

If you think you have seen Higgins or have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.