Top ranked Hermitage rolls past J.R. Tucker 53-14

Hermitage, the number one team in this week's CBS 6 Fox Sports 910 poll, improved to 7-0 on the season after a 53-14 win over J.R. Tucker in the Cat Bowl.

Panthers quarterback Jay Carney threw for 195 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers. Running back C.J. Jackson, who had a 44 yard touchdown in the first quarter to start the scoring for the Panthers, also caught a 51 yard touchdown pass from Carney, had another 24 yard td run an added a 26 yard fumble recovery touchdown.

Hermitage improved to 7-0 on the season and will host Mills Godwin next week. J.R. Tucker, who fell to 3-3, was led by Keyonte Robinson's 95 yards rushing and a touchdown. The Tigers travel to Douglas Freeman next week.