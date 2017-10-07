Thomas Jefferson wins shootout against Glen Allen 55-49

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Richmond - In a game that more closely resembled basketball than football, Thomas Jefferson had their most prolific performance in well over 15 years in a 55-49 win against Glen Allen on homecoming.

Jalen Jackson had 295 yards rushing and 4 scores while quarterback Anwar Bradley added another 314 yards on the ground and 4 touchdowns. They were the only two players to carry the ball for the Vikings.

Glen Allen was led by Devon Flowers who had 355 yards rushing and 5 TDs. The Jaguars had 434 total yards on the ground.

The 55 points scored by the Vikings (3-3) are the most since at least 1999. They are on the road at Deep Run next week. Glen Allen falls to 1-5 and will host John Marshall in week 8