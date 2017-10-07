Monacan wins “The Henderson Bowl” over James River in OT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Both Jim and Bobby Henderson knew it wasn't going to be each coaching against each other for the first time and it showed. Monacan's Korey Bridy scored three touchdowns, including the game winner in overtime, as the Chiefs remain undefeated after a 22-15 win over the Rapids.

Monacan score first on their opening drive on a Bridy 29 yard touchdown run and with the two point conversion, the Chiefs led 8-0. James River would then score the next 15 points. A Graham Scholl four yard touchdown run followed by a Hasan Gibson one yard run gave the Rapids their first lead of the game.

Bridy, who would his 50th career touchdown in the game, would score the game tying touchdown in the 3rd, a 35 yard run. Then in OT, scored the go ahead touchdown from 10 yards out. He would rush for 118 yards on 14 carries and had the game clinching pass breakup in the endzone.