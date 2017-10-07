× Man shot in the hand in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the hand Friday night.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Buren Street just before 10:45 a.m. Upon arrival, they located a 23-year-old man who had sustained a single gunshot wound in his right hand along with a superficial wound to the chest.

He was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Police say he is not cooperating with their investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have been in the area and saw anything to contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2275.