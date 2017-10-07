Five years after murder of Nate Ratigan, no one has come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The crime tape tattered and faded. Five years ago to the day, men running away from a home on West Marshall Street fired fatal shots. Since Nathan Ratigan was killed, his family has come to the spot every year, but this year they feel it's different.

“The wait hurts...every day he is on my mind," said his father, Mark Ratigan.

As fresh as the flowers they lay by the base of this tree is the memory of their loved one, a 24-year-old who's life was cut tragically short on October 7th, 2012.

“It's been 5 years, but they haven't forgotten what happened that night," said Nathan’s sister, Rebecca Ratigan, “This is where we lost my brother. This is where he was shot."

Nate was at a party that night, inside 305 West Marshall, when two unwanted guests walked inside. When asked to leave, they took offense and possibly took some belongings from the building. When Nate forced the men out, they ran and shots were fired. Nate fell to the sidewalk

"My hope is whoever did this will be caught and made to answer for what they did,” said the Nate’s mother, Sheryl Pine.

The void the triggerman left behind is much larger than 5 years

"We are not giving up. We want answers,” said Rebecca.

And while it seems the case is cold, a fresh set of eyes may soon thaw things out.

"I've talked to people who may have articles of evidence.” said April Smith, who was asked by Nate's sister to get involved in finding about what happened to her brother, “I've handed that to Rebecca as well as Detective David Burt.”

The Ratigan family saying it's not a coincidence a hurricane brewing in the gulf and headed possibly to Central Virginia bears Nate’s name. With it, they hope comes winds of change.

"Come on in…we will eventually find you anyway,” said Mark.

A change in the persons heart of whoever pulled the trigger.

"I wasn't able to hear for his last breath. That tortures me," said Pine.