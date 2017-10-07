× Body found in James River near Dutch Gap in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the James River Saturday.

The man was found on the shore near the Dutch Gap Boat Landing and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are working with The Office of the Medical Examiner to identify him and notify the next of kin.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to either contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.