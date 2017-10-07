× 3 people survive plane crash in Middlesex

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — Three people survived a plane crash after the plane crashed into a home in Topping, Virginia.

Fire officials say two adults and a child were on board. They also say the pilot of the plane took off from Hummel Airport, lost control, and flew between two trees before the plane crashed into the home.

Photos taken by from the scene by two different witnesses shows extensive damage to the home.

One of the witnesses, Shawn Trigor, says he was visiting a campground nearby.

“It’s amazing that anybody survived this single engine plane crash,” said Trigor.

The Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation on the crash.

The two adults and child were all taken to the hospital, but have since been released.

This a developing story and we will keep you updated as we get more information.