Mom can’t forgive driver who injured daughter in Chesapeake crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- The mother of 18-year-old Sabrina Mundorff said the May 19 crash that injured her daughter and killed her daughter's friend is like a nightmare from which you cannot awake.

"It’s a thousand times worse than you can imagine," Debbie Leger told WTKR in her first interview since the crash. "As much progress as she makes, she will never be what she was when she woke up on May 19."

It was on that day, a delivery truck crashed into the SUV Sabrina’s friend Kaitlyn Duffy was driving.

Duffy was killed and Sabrina was seriously injured.

Mundorf spent months in the hospital. She finally returning to her Chesapeake home two weeks ago.

"She had to relearn how to do everything but she is walking and talking but there’s still definite issues and it’s a long, long road ahead, if not lifetime," Leger said.

It's also a costly road to help get the former Great Bridge High School student back to 100 percent.

"She wants to be normal and this is not normal," Leger said.

Delivery truck driver Jerode Johnson was charged with DUI.

Mundorf's mother said she has not forgiven him for his role in the crash.

"I see people who say they’ve forgiven him. I don’t see how they do it. They’re bigger people than me, I guess," she said.

Johsnon has a preliminary hearing in Virginia Beach Friday morning. Leger said she will not attend.

Anyone interested in contributing to Mundorff's recovery fund can click here.