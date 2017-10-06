× Gunman robs McDonald’s during breakfast-time crime

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for a gunman who robbed a McDonald’s restaurant in Henrico County.

A man with a gun walked into the restaurant, located at 5106 9 Mile Road, at about 10:30 a.m. Friday.

He displayed the weapon and took money from the fast food restaurant, according to a Henrico Police spokesperson.

No shots were fired during the robbery and no one was hurt.

The gunman, who was described vaguely by police as a black male, was last seen running towards the back of the fast food restaurant.

Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.