Witnesses: Kids injured in Ferris Wheel accident at Richmond carnival

RICHMOND, Va. – Witnesses tell CBS 6 that multiple children were injured after a Ferris Wheel car flipped over at a carnival on Midlothian Turnpike.

The carnival is located in the old K-Mart parking lot in the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Richmond Police and Fire responded to the scene to treat the victims.

In a video, courtesy of witness Jessika Alvarado, kids are heard crying and screaming while being rescued by fire officials.

There is no word on the condition of the children at this time.

Richmond Fall Carnival II is operated by Dreamland Amusement.

