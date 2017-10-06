Mom makes deal with God after beating breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Claire Sander is in the middle of some hardcore training. Her "fix" is long distance. It’s a passion that began in high school where she was crowned the Massachusetts State Champion.

Her path would eventually lead to Richmond.

"I ran at VCU. We used to tear up Monument," Sander said. "I'm addicted to running."

In April, Claire will run the Boston Marathon for a second time. But it won't be her toughest challenge.

Last May, doctors diagnosed the 40-year-old mother of two with breast cancer.

"My head kind of went to a dark place,” Sander said as she described her feelings after the diagnosis. "That visit I felt great. I kind of bopped in. I was in the best shape of my life."

The next day, Claire got a call from the doctor and a biopsy was performed. Doctors found a tumor in her left breast.

The diagnosis had Claire immediately making a deal with God to have more time with her two young children: three- year-old Finnegan and one-year-old Fontaine.

"I asked God, 'if you get me to 60 (years old) and let me see them grow up and I will do something to give back,” Sander said.

Cleaning houses is how Claire is giving back through business, Cleaning For A Cure.

Almost three months after she had a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, Claire is trying to help other women in her shoes.

She is donating 10-percent of each house cleaning to local organization, Reach Out for Life.

The organization helps lower income and under insured women get a mammogram. Every year the program helps hundreds of women in 10 counties and five cities in Central Virginia.

"People feel like they're giving back too. They can get their house cleaned, but the percentage of that is going to pay for someone to get a mammogram,” Sander said.

She wants other women to have the same life-saving opportunity that she received.

"I felt very blessed that this mammogram essentially saved my life because they found it so soon,” Sander said.

Claire’s husband will be playing a golf tournament October 16 that benefits Reach Out For Life. The Swing For Pink Golf Event will be held at Sycamore Creek Golf Club at 1991 Manakin Road in Manakin-Sabot.

Registration begins at 8 am. Teams are still needed.

A four person scramble is $125 per person.

CBS 6 is a big supporter of the event. One hole at the tournament will be known as “Stephanie’s Challenge”.

It’s in honor of CBS 6 anchor Stephanie Rochon who died of cancer in 2015.

Stephanie was dedicated to work with Reach Out For Life to help women get mammograms.