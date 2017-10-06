× 2 dead, 6 injured after accident on Fort Jackson Army base

FORT JACKSON, S.C. – Two soldiers are dead and six others are injured after being struck by a military vehicle at the Fort Jackson Army base in South Carolina.

Fort Jackson officials said the “tragic accident” involved a military vehicle and a troop formation. They have not released any additional details about the accident at this time.

The six injured soldiers, two critically, were transported to a nearby hospital.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the soldiers we lost today and to the families of the injured, they represent the best of our Nation and we will endeavor to support all those affected through this difficult time” said U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Maj. Gen. Pete Johnson.

Officials said the victim’s names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Fort Jackson said their investigation into the accident is ongoing.