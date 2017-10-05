Southside Virginia Emergency Crew honored as the best

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Congratulations are in order for the Southside Virginia Emergency Crew (SVEC).

Bubby Bish and his crew were recently awarded EMS Agency of the Year.

SVEC earned high marks in the area of patient care and community support.

"We train all the time. We provide the best pre-hospital care," Bush, the SVEC Director of Operations, said.

Sixteen full-time employees and 30 volunteers make up the Southside Virginia Emergency Crew.

Southside Virginia Emergency Crew covers EMS for the city of Petersburg.