Shining a light on OCD

RICHMOND, Va. – Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, or OCD, is a biopsychosocial disorder that affects approximately 20,000 in the Richmond area alone. Dr. Robert S. Falk, PhD of Dominion Behavioral Healthcare of Chesterfield, visits to discuss the disorder and provide insight for persons who might be experiencing symptoms. Alongside Dr. Falk is John Votta, an OCD sufferer in recovery and OCD advocate, who explains his personal experiences with the disorder. Both Robert and John are members of OCD Awareness RVA, a group of area mental health clinicians and OCD sufferers. The group is hosting OCD Connect, an event for individuals seeking information about OCD, on Thursday, October 12th from 6pm to 8pm at the Jonah L. Larrick Center at VCU. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ocdrva/ and https://psychology.vcu.edu/media/psychology/content-assets/events/OCDConnect.pdf