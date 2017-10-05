Motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday morning when a car struck the motorcycle in Chesterfield County, according to police.

The initial investigation indicated the motorcycle was headed west on Salem Church Road when the car pulled out onto the road and struck the motorcycle.

Salem Church Road, near Black Oak Road, has been closed to traffic while the crash team investigated.

The crash was reported at about 6:53 a.m.

The name of the motorcyclist killed in the crash has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.