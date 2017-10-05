Nikki-Dee heads to the farm

BLACKSTONE, Va. — Nikki-Dee spent her day on the farm in this week’s episode of Nikki-Dee Can You Be Me?

At Richlands Dairy Farm in Blackstone, the cows are milked twice a day, 365 days a year. The cows are milked at 4:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. They produce around 80 pounds of milk every day.

I got to work with Sweet Pea, a two-year-old with a calf of her own.

Milking the cows can be such a fun family experience. In addition to cows, the farm also has a pumpkin patch and corn maze. School tours are given during the week and families are invited to stop by on the weekends.