Chesterfield man killed riding motorcycle

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police identified the man killed in a Thursday morning motorcycle accident as Gregory D. Adkins, 52, of Pleasant Ridge Road.

Adkins was riding a 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was struck by a car near the intersection of Salem Church Road and Black Oak Road.

“[He] was traveling north on Salem Church Road when [his motorcycle] struck a 1996 Infiniti sedan, which was making a left turn from Black Oak Road onto Salem Church Road,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. “The preliminary investigation indicates the Infiniti sedan pulled out in front of the motorcycle.”

The driver of the Infiniti suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

“Police continue their investigation into this crash,” the police spokesperson added.

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m.

