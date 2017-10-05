Fundraiser aims to help youngster who has 3 intense surgeries ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. –The smile on Kaleb Harrell's face can outshine the sun. His love for his grandfather's tractor is also impressive, especially when he's the one behind the wheel.

The two and half-year-old boy is quick to ask for the keys, though he gets an ever quicker response from his mom Kathy: "We can't get the keys.”

Kaleb can't drive, but he knows what all the levers do, what buttons work without the keys and that he needs to always wear his seat belt -- though he often needs help from his mom getting it off.

But there are just some things even his mom can't do.

"At night a lot of times we'll be laying down for bed and he'll ask me to fix it and that's probably the most heart-wrenching moment," Kathy says.

When he was born in April 2015, a urologist told his parents their newborn had a couple of issues, including hypospadias.

He has already endured two surgeries and faces three more, which have to be spaced out six months apart and completed before he reaches age five.

Those three surgeries will be done under the guidance of a doctor in Texas and will cost about $10,000 each.

While the Harrell's have insurance, it's more expensive to pay the out of network cost from the insurance company, than a payment plan with the doctor.

Since the family doesn't have the money, they are holding a fundraiser on November 25, at Boulevard Flowers at 2100 Ruffin Mill Rod in South Chesterfield.

The event will feature vendors for Christmas shoppers, BBQ Plates, Brunswick Stew and rock painting. All donations are tax-deductible.