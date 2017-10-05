Facebook plans billion dollar Henrico center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Facebook has something big in store for eastern Henrico County.

Facebook is planning to build a $1 billion data center in the White Oak Technology Park, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

Governor Terry McAuliffe, along with state and Henrico County economic and government leaders, is expected to announce the deal at 9:45 a.m. today at the state capitol building.

The project has been in the works for some time, working its way clandestinely through the county’s economic development office under the codename Project Echo.

Documents filed in August show a multi-phase development at 5900 Elko Road that ultimately will span more than 328 of the tech park’s 1,500 acres.

