Pool chemical problem closes VCU’s Cary St. Gym

RICHMOND, Va. — A situation at VCU has closed the university’s Cary St. Gym.

“Police and Fire Departments are on scene at Cary St. Gym,” the university said in a university-wide alert. “[The] building [is] closed until further notice.”

The Richmond Fire Department is “evaluating the building after staff found a mixture of pool chemicals that could cause health issues,” the university announced.

No injuries have been reported.

In addition to the building closure, Cary Street — between Harrison and Cherry Streets – was also closed.

The Cary St. Gym is located at 101 S. Linden Street, the corner of Cary and Linden streets.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can email news tips and photos here.