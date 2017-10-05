Brightening the smiles of the men & women who serve

RICHMOND, Va. – ‘Freedom Day USA’ is the largest THANK YOU movement for active and retired military personnel and dental offices across the country are offering FREE services to military personnel and their families. Clinical Coordinator Candace Carnley and Jenni T. Scarth of the Grove Avenue Family & Cosmetic Dentistry are excited to be a part of the movement by providing FREE dental cleanings, fillings, x-rays and other services at their Richmond office. Raffles of local goods will also take place at the Grove Avenue office during the course of the day. The event takes place Friday, October 13th from 7am to 3pm. Interested patients must make an appointment ahead of time and bring military IDs the day of. For more information please visit https://grovesmiles.com/ or call 804-285-1378.