The Next Move find jobs for workers with intellectual disabilities

RICHMOND, Va. — At Ledbury in Richmond, the clothier prides itself on quality products — and people too. One of the most buttoned up staff members? Beloved Bradley Brewster takes his job duties seriously.

“I do steaming. I do organizing. Price checking. Mailing. Customer experience and projects for them,” Bradley said.

The 18-year-old Chesterfield young man lives with intellectual disabilities, but Bradley is overcoming obstacles and thriving thanks to The Next Move.

The one-year-old non-profit is tailored for young people like Bradley. It finds opportunities for interns from banks and theatres to hotels and colleges across Central Virginia.

The Next Move’s co-founder Elizabeth Howley said clients like Bradley gain invaluable experience and confidence.

“And they’re starting to see that people care for them and want the best for them,” Elizabeth said. “They are productive workers. They contribute to their team. They add to the culture and joy of being in that workplace.”

Fifty interns have completed The Next Move’s six- to 12-week classroom and jobs program.

Ledbury’s CEO and co-founder Paul Trible said Bradley has been a valuable asset to his business.

“Someone like Bradley is so enthusiastic. In everything he is doing. Any sort of enthusiasm or passion whether its Bradley, any other employee or customer who walks through that door we want more of that,” Trible said.

Bradley could not be more grateful.

“I will do everything I can to make it good,” Bradley said.

Whether it’s at the front desk or customer service Bradley’s colleagues said his work ethic was second to none.

“He never likes to leave a job unfinished. Exactly what I would want in anyone I work with,” Ledbury’s Kerensa Davenport said. “It has been amazing working with Bradley.”

Bradley Brewster is a young man who is finding that given the chance, he really is the right fit.

“I love working here very much,” Bradley said.

The Next Move’s numbers are impressive. Eighty percent of the non-profits’ interns go on to further their education or find employment as opposed to 30 percent of young people who are not exposed to this specialized training program.

