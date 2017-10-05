Autumnal air exits as tropical moisture approaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- After some warm and humid air for the second half of September, we've been enjoying some nice autumnal weather.

Humidity levels have been extremely comfortable and temperatures have been near or below normal with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

Temperatures broke 80° Thursday afternoon, and we will stay fairly warm through the middle of next week. Another shot of cooler air will arrive at the end of next week into the weekend.

During this warm period will also be a sharp rise in humidity. It will actually be quite muggy Sunday through Wednesday before a cold front brings back comfortable air.

The huge increase in humidity will be from the tropical system Nate. Although the storm will pass to our northwest early next week, the muggy air will be pushed up ahead of it.

Along with the humidity will be some rain, mostly from Sunday afternoon through Monday. Rainfall totals could exceed an inch across western Virginia.

Additional details can be found on our forecast page.

