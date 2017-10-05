Daylight Richmond shootings
Facebook in Henrico
Motorcyclist killed
Henrico death investigation

A career in healthcare starts at Bryant & Stratton College

Posted 1:26 pm, October 5, 2017, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Bryant & Stratton College is the perfect place to start your career in the health care industry.  Beth Murphy, Campus Director of the college, visits to explain how the curriculums of Bryant & Stratton are designed to prepare students to exceed in this fast-growing industry.  The Bryant & Stratton College Richmond location is offering a ‘Healthcare Career Lunch & Learn’ for interested, prospective students on October 17th from 12pm to 1:30pm.  For more information you can visit http://www.bryantstratton.edu or call 804-745-2444.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE}