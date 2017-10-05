Daylight shooting in Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating shootings — with multiple victims — in the city of Richmond.

A shooting was reported at 12:29 p.m. near the intersection of 39th Street and Crestview Road, off Government Road, in east Richmond.

The shooting victim, a man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, a Richmond Police spokesperson said.

Less than 10 minutes later, police received another call about another shooting victim taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating to determine if the shootings were connected.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect, nor a motive, in the shootings.

Police responded to VCU Medical Center in downtown Richmond where, it appeared, at least one of the shooting victims was taken for treatment.

Earlier Thursday morning, a third person was shot on West Charity Street in Richmond.

That person suffered a non-life threatening injury.

This is a developing story.