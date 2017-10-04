Radford student found dead
Amelia teen missing
Mechanicsville woman wanted
Man killed in Midlothian Village

Sugar & Spice = Sweet Potato Cupcakes 

Posted 2:40 pm, October 4, 2017, by , Updated at 02:43PM, October 4, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. - Local baking entrepreneur Jeaketa Manga made a return visit to our LIVE show and whipped up her signature homemade Sweet Potato Cupcakes, topped with a homemade brown sugar and cinnamon frosting.  These perfect little bites for fall are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.  For more information you can visit http://mangasminitreats.com/   

 

Sweet Potato cupcakes

(Makes 18 cupcakes)  

2 cups sweet potato puree

2 cups all purpose flour

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp ginger 

1/8 tsp nutmeg

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup brown sugar 

1 cup granulated sugar 

4 large eggs 

 

Directions: 

Set oven to 350 degrees.  

Cream together your butter and sugars.  Add your eggs and vanilla.   In a separate bowl,  whisk together flour,  baking powder,  baking soda,  salt,  ginger,  and nutmeg.   Add the dry ingredients to the wet.  Whisk in the sweet potato puree.  Fill cupcake tins 2/3 full.   Bake for 20 minutes.  

 

Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Frosting

 4 cups powdered sugar 

1 cup brown sugar 

1/2 cup unsalted butter 

1 tsp vanilla

3 Tbsp of milk (or as much as needed) 