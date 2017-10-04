Sugar & Spice = Sweet Potato Cupcakes 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Local baking entrepreneur Jeaketa Manga made a return visit to our LIVE show and whipped up her signature homemade Sweet Potato Cupcakes, topped with a homemade brown sugar and cinnamon frosting. These perfect little bites for fall are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. For more information you can visit http://mangasminitreats.com/

Sweet Potato cupcakes

(Makes 18 cupcakes)

2 cups sweet potato puree

2 cups all purpose flour

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp ginger

1/8 tsp nutmeg

1 cup unsalted butter

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

4 large eggs

Directions:

Set oven to 350 degrees.

Cream together your butter and sugars. Add your eggs and vanilla. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ginger, and nutmeg. Add the dry ingredients to the wet. Whisk in the sweet potato puree. Fill cupcake tins 2/3 full. Bake for 20 minutes.

Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Frosting

4 cups powdered sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1 tsp vanilla

3 Tbsp of milk (or as much as needed)