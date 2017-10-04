Sugar & Spice = Sweet Potato Cupcakes 

RICHMOND, Va. - Local baking entrepreneur Jeaketa Manga made a return visit to our LIVE show and whipped up her signature homemade Sweet Potato Cupcakes, topped with a homemade brown sugar and cinnamon frosting. These perfect little bites for fall are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. For more information you can visit http://mangasminitreats.com/
Sweet Potato cupcakes
(Makes 18 cupcakes)
2 cups sweet potato puree
2 cups all purpose flour
2 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
1 tsp vanilla
1/2 tsp ginger
1/8 tsp nutmeg
1 cup unsalted butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
4 large eggs
Directions:
Set oven to 350 degrees.
Cream together your butter and sugars. Add your eggs and vanilla. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, ginger, and nutmeg. Add the dry ingredients to the wet. Whisk in the sweet potato puree. Fill cupcake tins 2/3 full. Bake for 20 minutes.
Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Frosting
4 cups powdered sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup unsalted butter
1 tsp vanilla
3 Tbsp of milk (or as much as needed)