Kind Clover Hill cheerleaders help make girl’s dream come true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Clover Hill High School cheer squad helped make a girl's dream come true.

Sam Dillard suffered a stroke when she was just three years old, her mother said. In addition being confined to a wheelchair, the now 12-year-old Providence Middle School student also lost her vision.

Last week, at the Clover Hill vs. Cosby High School junior varsity football game, Sam heard the cheerleaders and asked her god mother to take her closer to the action.

"She has always wanted to be a cheerleader," her mother Dorine said. "Sam loves music, people, singing, and school. She heard the cheering from the stands and she kept saying I want to go over there."

The cheerleaders, and their parents, could not help but notice Sam's bright presence.

"We saw this little girl [and decided] she needed to be on the correct side of the fence," Teresa Smith, whose daughter cheers for Clover Hill, said.

The girls then asked their coach if Sam could join them. The coach said yes and Sam -- at least for that night -- joined the cheer squad.

"They were being really nice to her," Sam's mother shared. "It was a nice gesture from the squad, it meant so much to Sam. Sam just wants to have fun and do some things that other kids do. They made her feel special."

“Kindness from one child to another can leave a lasting mark," Teresa said reflecting on the night.

In addition to cheerleading , Sam has another life goal.

"One of her dreams is to meet Steve Harvey," her mother said.

So Steve -- if you're reading this -- Sam would love to hear from you.