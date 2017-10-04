Publix to open first Tri-Cities location in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Just in time for the holiday season, Publix supermarkets will open their first Tri-Cities location in Colonial Heights.

The grocery giant announced the grand opening for 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 1. The store will be located at 3007 Boulevard, at the Colonial Square Shopping Center.

The Colonial Heights location will be the seventh store to open in Central Virginia.

The Florida-based grocer opened four locations in the Richmond-area earlier this summer. In addition, the grocery store announced two grand opening in October for their Brook Road and Short Pump locations in Henrico County.

Publix at Virginia Center Marketplace will open at 10150 Brook Road on Wednesday, Oct. 11. Publix at Short Pump Crossing Shopping Center will have their grand opening on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Publix and Wegman’s tied in 2017 as the most popular grocery chains in the U.S., according to a study by the industry research firm Market Force. Publix was ranked second for the past four years.