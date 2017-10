Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Green Top sporting goods is celebrating the store's 70th anniversary by hosting its largest outdoor expo to date.

It is happening Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8.

The event is is free and open to the public.

Click here for more information or call 804-550-2188.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY GREEN TOP SPORTING GOODS}