How you high school student can attend free college scholarship fair

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 11th annual Infinite Scholars College Scholarship Fair, hosted by the Delta House Foundation Inc. is this weekend.

High school juniors and seniors, along with their parents, and students enrolled in community college are welcome to attend for free.

In addition to scholarships, students have the opportunity to apply to colleges and universities. Application fees will be waived for select schools and on-site admission is possible for qualified students.

All branches of the military will be available for students interested in ROTC programs and parents can attend financial aid workshops.

Paige Hairston with the Delta House Foundation Inc., told CBS 6 it's not just an informative event, but an emotional one too.

"Your heart is filled with excitement when you see a young person who didn't think they would have the resources or their family didn't have the resources for them to go to school and then you see them walking away with all these different opportunities and scholarships​," she said.

If your student would like to attend, organizers encourage you to pre-register here to avoid long lines the day of the event. You'll need to bring the registration receipt with you to the fair.

High school juniors and seniors are required to have a minimum 2.7 grade point average (GPA), 20 ACT score, and minimum SAT score of 1050. Transfer students are required to have a minimum 3.0 GPA, with a 20 ACT score, and minimum SAT score of 1050.

In addition to "dressing for success" students are asked to bring 10 or more copies of their:

Unofficial Transcript

SAT/ACT Scores

3 Letters Of Recommendation

Essay: "Why I Want To Attend College"

Resume

Last year more than 1,000 parents and students participated and more than $7 million in scholarships were awarded, according to Delta House Foundation Inc.

The scholarship fair is Saturday Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Exhibit Hall at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. 3rd St. in Richmond.

If you have questions you can email organizers.