Video shows thieves stealing expensive baseball bats

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police released video that showed the theft of baseball bats from a Petersburg business. The crime, at Batters Choice on South Crater Road, was reported September 30.

"Entry was gained into the business by the glass in an entry door being smashed," Petersburg Police spokesperson Lt. Emanuel Chambliss said. "Both subjects [a man and a woman] are observed going behind the counter and taking two baseball bats valued over $400 each. As the pair exited the business, one removes a third batfrom a display stand, and both flee the business."

This same business has been targeted by thieves three times since July.

Anyone with information was asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.