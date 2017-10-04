Art meets Science at the RVA Maker Fest!

RICHMOND, Va. - Mary Arritt, Co-Founder and Producer of the RVA Maker Fest, visits to chat about the festival to showcase Richmond area innovators and makers who specialize in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. This hands-on event allows kids and adults to observe and participate in a range of crafts taught by experienced makers. The event is FREE and will take place at the Science Museum of Virginia, Saturday, October 7th, from 10am to 5pm. For more information you can visit http://rvamakerfest.com/
