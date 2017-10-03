Police officer attacked at Virginia Beach coffee shop

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man attacked a police sergeant at a Virginia Beach coffee shop early Tuesday morning, according to a Virginia Beach Police spokesperson.

The incident was reported at about 7:15 a.m. outside Bad Ass Coffee located on 18th Street.

“The Sergeant was inside the coffee shop ordering a coffee when he was aggressively approached by the suspect. Due to the commotion the man was causing and since there were other customers inside the shop, the Sergeant asked the man to step outside at which time the man began to pummel the Sergeant,” the Virginia Police spokesperson said. “An employee jumped into to action to intervene in the assault as another employee called E911. The suspect then got up and ran out of the shop, the Sergeant ran after the subject, apprehending him several yards away.”

The suspect and police sergeant had no interactions before Tuesday’s incident, police said.

“The Sergeant was treated and released at the scene for minor injuries. The suspect sustained no injuries,” the police spokesperson said. “Officers are attempting to ascertain the subjects identity at this time.”

This is a developing story.