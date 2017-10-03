Police identify 3 young men killed in fatal Amelia crash

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police identified the three young men killed after a car crash and vehicle fire in Amelia County near the Nottoway County line on September 19.

State Police said at 9:23 p.m., they responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Sweathouse Creek Road (Route 682), off Military Highway.

“A vehicle traveling west on Route 682 came through a curve and, initially, ran off the left side of the road. The vehicle then crossed back over Route 682 and ran off the right side where it struck an embankment and then a tree,” said a state police spokesperson. “The impact with the tree caused the vehicle to catch fire.”

The driver identified as 20-year-old Reginald J. Hawkes, of Crewe, and passengers 19-year-old Larry L. Jones, of Amelia, and 18-year-old Kiam R. White, of Dinwiddie, died at the scene

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.