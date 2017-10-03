Petersburg hires new Human Resources Director

PETERSBURG, Va. – The City of Petersburg has named Ava Greene Bedden as the city’s new Human Resources Director.

Bedden’s 25 years of experience in labor and employment law includes establishing Fair Frank Final Professional Services, LLC. The company provides legal and human resources consulting services to clients in the public and private sector.

“Her combination of expertise in Policy Development and Implementation and Human Capital Management is a major benefit for Petersburg,” said Petersburg Mayor, Samuel Parham.

Petersburg City Manager Aretha Ferrell-Benavides said Bedden’s addition to the city’s administration is integral to their mission of focusing on policies, procedures and practices.

“Our personnel are the most essential resource to the operation of this City and I am pleased have Ms. Bedden taking the lead with this department,” she said.

Bedden obtained her undergraduate degree in Psychology and Criminal Justice from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She also obtained her Law Degree from the Howard University School of Law in Washington D.C.

Bedden is also the wife of former superintendent for Richmond Public Schools Dr. Dana Bedden.