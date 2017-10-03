Local men’s retailer Collared Greens opens Short Pump Mall location

HENRICO, Va. — The bow tie count is about to go up at one of Henrico’s busiest malls.

Collared Greens, a locally based men’s retailer specializing in button-downs, bowties, cummerbunds and polo shirts, opened its new shop Monday in Short Pump Town Center.

The store replaces its previous spot in the Libbie-Grove corridor, which Collared Greens had operated since 2013.

CEO Mason Antrim said the Short Pump store originally was set to be upstairs near L.L. Bean, but landed downstairs in a 1,600-square-foot space on the mall’s main level, bookended by women’s clothing store Free People and the mall services office.

The shop is open during regular mall hours – 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Those are longer days than on Grove, where it was open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Antrim said the increased hours warranted the addition of five employees to his retail staff, adding to eight employees at the company’s Henrico office.

